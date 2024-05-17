Man missing for 26 years found captive in neighbour’s

An Algerian man named Omar bin Omran, who went missing during the country’s civil war in 1998, has been found alive 26 years later in a cellar near his home in Djelfa, northern Algeria.

The Ministry of Justice reported that bin Omran, now 45, was discovered in a sheepfold hidden by haystacks just 200 metres from his family’s residence.

Authorities have detained his alleged captor, a 61-year-old doorman identified as BA, who tried to flee but was apprehended.

The discovery came after the suspect’s brother shared revealing information on social media during an inheritance dispute.

Bin Omran disappeared at the age of 19, and his family had long presumed he was either kidnapped…