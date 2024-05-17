Ògbéni MMXII’s ‘Urban Pulse Collection’ offers fresh perspectives in African fashion

The African Fashion and Art Awards held recently in Lagos served as the vibrant stage for the unveiling of the ‘Urban Pulse Collection’ by Ògbéni MMXII, curated by the renowned fashion designer and creative director, Mosimileoluwa Aliu. This collection is a profound narrative of urban elegance meshed with the intricacies of African artistry, offering a fresh perspective on cosmopolitan fashion with roots in African traditions.

Mosimileoluwa Aliu has skillfully crafted a collection that resonates with the ethos of the modern individual who navigates multiple worlds—embracing both the fast-paced dynamism of urban environments and the rich, cultural complexities of Africa….