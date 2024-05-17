Oyo govt approves recruitment of 7,000 teachers

The Oyo State government has announced the recruitment of 7,000 teachers for public primary schools and 100 caregivers for special schools across its 33 local governments.

Dr. Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), made this announcement during a press conference in Ibadan. He stated, “The preliminary work has commenced, and we have made the details public.

This recruitment is essential to address the vacancies in our primary schools and special education centers.”

Highlighting the state’s commitment to fair distribution, Dr. Adeniran explained that the recruitment process would be localized to ensure that individuals work…