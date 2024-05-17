Top four best Nigerian-owned banks in Africa — Report

Four Nigerian-owned banks have been recognised among the best banks in Africa, according to the latest 2024 World’s Best Banks report by Global Finance, a reputable monthly financial magazine.

The banks that made the prestigious list are UBA, GTCO, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank, with their operations spanning across Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Ghana, and Nigeria.

The report said that “banks in Africa have recently been operating in challenging environments, owing to economic turmoil.

“The stress factor has been particularly elevated in big economies. Amid the harsh environment, African banks’ top leadership and management have demonstrated shrewdness and…