Two arrested in Uyo for suspected illegal forex trading

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, on Friday, May 10, 2024, arrested two suspected illegal forex traders, Surajo Umar and Muhammed Sadiq Lawal

They were arrested at Udi Street in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State while selling dollars without appropriate licenses.

ALSO READ: Seven persons confirmed dead in Ibadan-Iseyin road crash

Their arrest, according to the anti graft commission, followed credible intelligence available to the EFCC on their suspected involvement in illegal foreign exchange transactions.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE