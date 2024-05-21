Group seeks further investigation into kidnapping, killings in Kwara community

A civil society group concerned with human rights and youth development, the Conscientious Youths and Empowerment Foundation (CYEF) have charged the Kwara state government to conduct further investigation into reported kidnapping and killing in the Koro community, Ekiti local government area of the state on February 1, 2024.

Following the killing of the Olukoro of Koro, Oba Segun Aremu, thirteen (13) persons were arrested and had charges preferred against them.

In a statement signed by the CYEF coordinator, Comrade George Oyeyiola, in Ilorin on Tuesday, the civil society organization said there was a need for the state government to conduct further investigation into the matter and…