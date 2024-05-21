NIAS unfolds new regulations for professionals

The Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS), has hinted of a new set of rules for its professional members.

The body is also said to be intensifying its drive towards a regulated feed and livestock industry in the country for the improvement of feed/food safety.

Speaking at the induction of about 1,200 (one thousand and two hundred) new Graduate Animal Scientists (GAS), into the body, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, Professor Eustace Ayamere Iyayi, said the move was aimed at quality and enhanced access to national and international markets.

He spoke at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, venue of the event adding that the Nigeria’s…