Ondo lawmaker, Atere, doles out empowerment items to constituents

The lawmaker representing Akoko North West Constituency 1 at the Ondo state House of Assembly, Hon. Tiamiyu Fatai Atere, has distributed empowerment materials worth millions of naira to his constituents.

The 100 beneficiaries who were selected from the 10 political wards in the constituency received vehicles, motorcycles, cash gifts and other empowerment items.

Speaking during the event, the lawmaker explained that the gesture was necessitated by his resolve to give back to society as a leader, adding that the empowerment items would help in no small measures to the advancement of the area.

Atere noted that during his campaign in 2023, he promised to improve the standard of living of…