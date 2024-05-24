Despite advancements, low coverage hinders health insurance effectiveness – NHIA DG

The Director General of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Kelechi Ohiri has said, that despite notable advancements, significant issues such as low coverage, uneven distribution, and persistent quality concerns continue to hinder the effectiveness of health insurance in Nigeria.

Ohiri disclosed this on Friday in Abuja at the NHIA’s Strategic Stakeholders Engagement in collaboration with the Nigeria Universal Health Coverage Forum and Local Health System Sustainability Project (LHSS), Project Nigeria.

The NHIA Act which was signed into law, on May 19, 2022, that repealed the NHIS Act of 2004, was to address some of the challenges of the old law, by providing for mandatory…