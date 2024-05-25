Adeleke, Oba Abolarin, others extol Aregbesola at 67

Eminent personalities like OSUN state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, His Royal Highness, Orangun Of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin including other “who- is- who” in the society that came from far and near the state, at the weekend showered encomium on the immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on his 67th birthday.

Speaking at the programme organized in honour of the former minister by the Omoluabi Progressives Caucus in Osogbo, Aregbesola was described as a humanist par excellence whose love for the emancipation of the masses and the poor is exemplary.

In his submission, Governor Adeleke’s celebrant remains a doyen in Osun politics, with a cult-like…