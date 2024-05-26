INEC publishes names of 16 guber candidates,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published its final list of candidates seeking to contest the Ondo state governorship election in November.

The electoral umpire also published the particulars of 16 candidates and their running mates who will contest the governorship election.

The list of candidates was pasted at the state headquarters of the commission and the 18 local council offices of the commission, along with their personal details and academic credentials.

According to the commission, 16 political parties met the May 20, INEC deadline for the submission of candidates’ lists by the participating political parties.

The governorship candidates and their…