Anambra has lowest out-of-school children rate in Nigeria

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has said the state under his watch has the lowest records of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

He attributed the feat to the huge investment of his government in the education sector.

Soludo disclosed this during the 2024 Children’s Day celebration held at the Alex Ekwueme Square on Monday, which witnessed March past by school children and uniformed organisations, cutting of cake, cultural dance and fashion parade, among other activities

He said, “We’re here to celebrate our future, our future, and others who were not able to join us here. This is the third time I’ve witnessed Children’s Day since I assumed office, but this is…