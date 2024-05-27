Gov Yusuf inaugurates first flight of Kano pilgrims

Kano governor, Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf has inaugurated the first flight of Kano State intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj exercises and wishes them well to the Holy Land.

This was just as Gov Yusuf called on the pilgrims to be good ambassadors in the holy land and to pray for the state and the nation in general.

While speaking on the occasion on behalf of Governor Yusuf, the Director General of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alh. Lamin Rabi’u Danbappa stated that this flight contains pilgrims from four local governments in the state.

According to him, these local governments are Gwale Local Government has 175 pilgrims (92 males and 83 females), Dala Local…