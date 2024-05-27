JUST IN: Senate, Reps to hold joint sitting to mark Nigeria’s 25 years of democracy

The Senate and the House of Representatives will on Wednesday, 29th May 2024 hold a joint sitting to mark 25 years of unbroken democracy/legislature in Nigeria.

The joint sitting to commemorate Nigeria’s democracy will be the first of its kind by the National Assembly since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

The two chambers only sit jointly during budget presentation by the President. However, Wednesday’s sitting will be historic in the country’s democracy.

A statement issued on Monday night by the National Assembly management said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to deliver an address at the joint sitting.

The President is also expected to commission the new…