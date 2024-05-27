Former National Vice Chairman, North West of the All Progressive Congress, Salihu Lukman, has expressed disaffection over what he called the perceived involvement of the federal government in the power game arising from the dethronement of Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano.

Lukman in a statement entitled, “Reckless Pointers of Political Suicide,” noted that the attempt to use security agencies to upturn the Kano state government decision to enthrone Lamido Sanusi as new Emir contravene provisions of the Nigerian Constitution which vested State Governors with powers to legislate on traditional institutions.

Lukman declared that the poor performance of President Bola Tinubu administration…