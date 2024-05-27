Obaseki begins payment of N70,000 minimum wage in Edo

THE Edo State government began the payment of the N70,000 new minimum wage to workers in the state this month in fulfillment of the promise to increase the minimum wage from May, 2024.

Governor Obaseki had during the inauguration of the Labour House in Benin announced the increment in workers’ minimum wage from N40,000 to N70,000.

Obaseki said the increment was to reflect the current economic realities of the country and cushion the impacts of the harsh economy on the people of the state.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehi-khare, said the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage to workers demonstrates the commitment of the Obaseki-led…