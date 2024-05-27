Provide relief for state pilgrims, PDP urges Sokoto govt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has called on the state government to make provision for relief for state pilgrims to this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement signed by the spokesman of the party, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinawal, and made available to newsmen on Monday, the party said not fewer than five states have made provisions to support their pilgrims.

The statement said, “the party wishes the intending pligrims for the 2024 exercise a safe trip and successful Hajj.

“As the first batch of the Sokoto state intending pilgrims will start departing to Saudi Arabia tomorrow,…