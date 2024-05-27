US actor, Johnny Wactor, shot dead in attempted car theft

American actor Johnny Wactor has been shot dead in Los Angeles by a thief who was trying to steal a part from his car.

The 37-year-old suffered fatal injuries after interrupting three men who were attempting to remove the catalytic converter from his parked vehicle.

Wactor – who previously featured in the US soap opera General Hospital – was pronounced dead early on Saturday.

His agent David Shaul told Variety he was an “outstanding human being”.

He continued: “He would literally give you the shirt off his back.

“After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”

Wactor’s mother Scarlett told NBC4 her son was returning to his car after work and…