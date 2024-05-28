AMAC inaugurates ‘endowment fund’ for rural children

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has said plans are underway to roll out the Education Endowment Fund to give children in rural areas the opportunity to go to school both in the country and abroad.

Speaking at the 2024 Children’s Day Celebration in LEA Primary School, Aleyita, Maikalangu said no child should be denied access to basic education for any reason as education remains key to bringing up good children.

He said: “I am honored to join the rest of the world to commemorate the Children’s Day celebration with our children in Abuja Municipal Area Council today. This is an annual event in recognition of our future leaders…