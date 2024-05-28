APC has worsened situation of Nigerians, weaponized poverty- CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said that in the past one year, the All Progressives Congress APC-led government has worsened the economic situation of Nigeria through its policies and thereby weaponizing poverty.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja on the state of the nation after one year of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the National Spokesman of CUPP, Comrade Mark Adebayo said many Nigerians had assumed that President Tinubu would would perform a little better than his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, in the areas of economy, security, education, health, infrastructure and so forth.

He said judging by the last one year of another APC…