Hajj 2024: FCT pilgrims lament poor meals, accommodation in Makkah

Nigerian pilgrims in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, under the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for this year’s Hajj, on Tuesday, complained about the quality of food they were served and accommodation provided for them at the Nama Al- Asriya Hotel.

According to some of them who spoke with journalists and pleaded anonymity so as not to be sanctioned by officials, the food and accommodation they were given were not in tandem with the huge sum of money they paid for this year’s Hajj.

One of the FCT pilgrims lamented the quality of the Akamu they were served Tuesday morning was so sugary that it aggravated his ulcer, adding that he was forced to buy drugs of 50…