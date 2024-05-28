Kebbi govt assures of protection, total well-being

Kebbi State Government has restated its commitment to the protection of the rights and well-being of Children in the State.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi who disclosed this at this year’s International Day celebrations added that the government would strictly protect all children against any form of abuse or violence at home, school, and other places.

“My administration will inculcate virtues of hard work into children, provide them with quality education, and protect their rights and privileges as all efforts will be made to enable children to realise their potential in life.

“Children, boys and girls, have the right to proper growth with absolute rights, the future of the…