Makinde’s wife flags off HPV vaccination to benefit 600,000 girls in Oyo

Mrs Tamunominini Makinde, the wife of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, on Monday, flagged off the introduction of the HPV vaccine into Oyo State’s immunisation schedule and the commencement of a five-day Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination campaign to stem cases of cervical cancer in women.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony at Saint Paul’s Anglican Primary School in Basorun, Ibadan, Mrs Makinde, represented by the wife of the State deputy governor, Chief Mrs Ajibola Lawal, stated that the HPV vaccine has been proven to reduce the risk of HPV infection significantly and, subsequently, the development of cervical cancer.

According to her, the introduction of the HPV vaccine for…