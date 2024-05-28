The ministry of marine and blue economy has reported a 92% jump in its revenue generation in about nine months as it bids to enhance the diversification of the nation’s economy.

The minister, Gboyega Oyetola, who disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday at his sectoral briefing to mark the first year of the President Bola Tinubu administration, said a comparison of Quarter 1 of 2023 against Quarter 1 of 2024 revenue performance across the agencies reveals an increase of 92%.

He revealed that while the four agencies under the ministry raised N126,359,074,742 in Quarter 1 of 2023, the figure rose to N242,811,745,385 in Quarter 1 of 2024.

Noting that the ministry is poised to do more, he…