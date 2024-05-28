My executive orders will make Nigeria more competitive, Tinubu tells ExxonMobil

President Bola Tinubu has affirmed that the three Executive Orders on oil and gas reforms, which he signed, will make Nigeria’s petroleum sector globally competitive.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja during a meeting with a delegation from ExxonMobil Upstream Company, led by its President, Liam Mallon.

According to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the president emphasized that these reforms will ensure that no oil company faces undue challenges in the country.

The three Executive Orders, which became effective from February 28, 2024, are: Oil and Gas Companies (Tax Incentives, Exemption,…