N3.7tn budget allegation: Senate recalls Ningi from suspension

After spending two months and 16 days outside the National Assembly, the Senate on Tuesday recalled its suspended member, Sen. Abdul Ningi.

A motion to recall the Bauchi-Central lawmaker was moved by Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Abba Moro, and received the unanimous endorsement of senators.

The decision to lift the suspension was taken after senators ended a closed-door session presided over by the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

The Senate had punished Ningi after he made an allegation that N3.7 trillion out of the N28.7tn budget passed for 2024 could not be traced to any projects.

The Senate later confronted Ningi with the details of the budget, which indicated that…