Niger gov’s wife announces govt plans for inclusion of children

The wife of the Niger State Governor, Hajiya Fatima Umaru Bago, has said that the state government has a lot of plans for the children, adding that they are being included in several policies and programmes of the government that will be unveiled in the coming months.

Hajiya Fatima Bago stated this after an interaction with children at the Niger State Government Orphanage home in Minna, the state capital, as part of activities to commemorate the governor’s one year in office.

According to her, the plans of the government will go a long way in improving the well-being and development of children across the state.

“This is just the beginning. We have not started anything serious…