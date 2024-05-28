NLC reiterates call for labour, employers’ inclusion in NCCC governing structures

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has again called for immediate inclusion of workers and employers’ representatives in the governing structures of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

NLC reiterated the demand in Abuja on Monday at the trade union’s two-day post Conference of the Parties (COP) 28 review meeting, organised in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Representing Comrade Emma Ugboaja, the General Secretary of NLC, Comrade Uche Ekwe, said: “Nigeria Labour Congress renews our demand for the inclusion of labour and employers’ representatives on the governing structures of National Council on Climate Change.

“This demand becomes…