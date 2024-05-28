One year after, Nigeria not working under Tinubu — Atiku

One year after Bola Tinubu’s inauguration as President, his pledge to remodel the nation’s economy to bring about growth and development through job creation, food security, and extreme poverty has remained unfulfilled.

This is according to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who also observed in a statement to mark the anniversary on Tuesday, said that the administration had continued to run a cocktail of trial-and-error economic policies.

Noting that Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief after their experience with ex-President Muhammad Buhari’s “eight years of economic misadventure,” he said, Tinubu soon embarked on policies to remodel the economy with the elimination of…