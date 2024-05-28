Over 2,000 members of Oyo APC Progressives Movement regroup, strategize ahead 2027 elections

Over 2,000 members of the All Progressives Congress Progressives Movement have resolved to put aside their differences and forge a common front in order to wrest power from the Peoples Democratic Party led government in the state in 2027.

The group has as its members, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Alhaji Bello Oladeji popularly known as BAO, Hon. Laide Akinremi, Chief Fatai Ibikunle, Pa Ajikobi, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, Chief Francis Babaloja, Barr. Lowo Obisesan, Sen. Yunus Akinrinde, Hon. Dapo Lam-Adesina, Pa Laoye and host of others.

The Chairman of the Movement and Chieftain of the party, Alhaji Bello Oladeji urged the members to remain united in their quest to rebuild…