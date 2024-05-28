Oyo enumerates small scale business owners for COVID-19 recovery fund

OYO State government, in collaboration with the World Bank and the Bank of Industry, has embarked on another enumeration of small-scale business applicants for the NG-CARES/Oyo-CARES project.

Speaking at the enumeration held at Aleshinloye, Ibadan, on Monday, the Coordinator and Disbursement Link Indicator Lead 1 for Oyo State NG-CARES in Ibadan South-West Local Government Farayola Abdulraheed Adetunji, said the ultimate aim was to provide necessary financial support to revitalise small scale businesses, post COVID-19.

He said: “The enumeration exercise is a crucial step in ensuring that the right applicants receive the necessary financial support to revitalize their…