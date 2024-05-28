TGI partners CWC to tackle hunger

Tropical General Investments (TGI) through its foundation, TGI Cares, has entered into a partnership with Cosmopolitan Women’s Club (CWC), aimed at tackling hunger and fostering entrepreneurship.

During the investiture ceremony of Dame Marie Fatayi-Williams as the new President of CWC, held on April 28, 2024, at the Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, Lagos, Rafiat Gawat, Head of Corporate Communication at TGI Group, emphasised the organization’s commitment to ending hunger and empowering communities.

She stated that: “As part of our contribution to CWC’s impactful work, we are proud to announce our monthly donation of food items from our organization to their food bank…