Two types of touts embarrassing Nigeria at airports — Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, has highlighted the pressing issue of touts operating at the country’s international airports, describing them as a major embarrassment to the nation.

Speaking at the Ministerial Sectoral Press Briefings, Keyamo identified two distinct types of touts causing trouble: those inside the airports and those outside.

“There are two types of touts at the airports: the official touts and non-official touts. That’s the truth,” Keyamo stated.

He elaborated on the nature of the problem, emphasising that the touts within the airports, often in uniform, are particularly problematic.

These individuals, he explained, are known to engage in…