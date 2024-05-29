Again, Court orders interim forfeiture of $1.4m linked to ex-CBN gov, Emefiele 

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has again ordered the interim forfeiture of the sum of $1.4 million linked to the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Ayokunle Faji ordered the forfeiture of the money to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The judge also ordered the EFCC to publish the interim forfeiture order in a national newspaper for anyone interested in the money sought to be forfeited to appear before the Court and show cause within 14 days why the final order of forfeiture of the said sum should not be made.

The court made the above orders while granting an ex-parte application moved by the counsel to the EFCC, Bilikisu…