CJN summons FHC chief judge, Kano CJ

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has summoned the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and the Chief Judge of Kano State High Court to appear before him over conflicting interim injunctions regarding the Kano Emirate tussle.

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court in Kano, presided over by Justice S. A. Amobeda, issued an order for the eviction of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from the Kofar Kudu Palace, reinforcing the authority of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Also, the Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, issued an injunction to protect Muhammadu Sunusi and other key figures from potential harassment by…