Fubara presents first-year scorecard, says ‘the worst is over’

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday, presented the scorecard of his administration in the past one year, stating that a series of challenges confronted him months after mounting the saddle, but the worst was over.

He observed that a lot had changed in the political landscape after he took the oath of office exactly one year ago, saying that notwithstanding the challenges, his government had remained committed to the covenant he made to put Rivers State first, defend her interest, and ensure that the people got the dividends of democracy and good governance.

During the presentation of the scorecard, part of the activities marking his one-year anniversary,…