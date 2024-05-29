Full lyrics of new national anthem ‘Nigeria, We Hail thee’

In a significant legislative shift, President Bola Tinubu has signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law, reinstating Nigeria’s original anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

This development was announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a joint session of the National Assembly.

The reinstatement of the original anthem, which served as Nigeria’s national song from independence in 1960 until 1978, marks a return to the country’s early post-independence era.

“Nigeria, We Hail Thee” was written by Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate, and composed by Frances Berda.

Despite its initial role in shaping national identity, the anthem faced criticism over the…