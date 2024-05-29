Healthy diet costs N1,035 in April — NBS

The National Average Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) per adult a day stood at N1,035 as of April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The NBS revealed this in its CoHD report for April 2024, released on Wednesday in Abuja.

The bureau said the CoHD in April increased by 5.4 per cent compared to the N982 recorded in March.

The NBS said the CoHD was the least expensive combination of locally available items that met globally consistent food-based dietary guidelines.

It said it was used as a measure of physical and economic access to healthy diets.

“This is a lower bound (or floor) of the cost per adult per day excluding the cost of transportation and meal…