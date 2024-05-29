Increase funding for effective policing, stakeholders urge FG

The United Nations Development Program in collaboration with the Cleen Foundation – Justice Sector Reform, German Cooperation and other stakeholders have appealed to the Federal Government to increase funding for the police in the country.

The Executive Director of Cleen Foundation, Gad-shamaki Peter, made the call at a stakeholders training on “Citizens Engagement on Police Reform” in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

He said the request is aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the police force in maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and combating criminal activities.

According to him, adequate funding is crucial for the police to perform their duties…