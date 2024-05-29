Kano emirate crisis: Confusion as two courts issue conflicting orders

THE lingering Kano emirate crisis got messier on Tuesday as two courts in the ancient city of Kano gave two different orders.

While the Federal High Court sitting in Kano ordered the eviction of reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from the Kofar Kudu Palace, a State High Court also sitting in the state capital restrained police and other security agencies from carrying out the order.

The federal court also ordered the police to ensure all rights and privileges due to the deposed emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, are restored to him as the rightful emir.

The court listed Emir Ado Bayero as the applicant, and Attorney-General of the Federation, Attorney-General of Kano State, Nigeria Police…