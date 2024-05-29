LAPO disburses N5.6bn to rural farmers

The Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) has disbursed N5,562,438,360 to rural farmers in the first quarter of 2024.

Executive Director, Microfinance Segment of LAPO, Dr. Victor Noruwa said the investment is aimed at boosting rural agriculture and improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers across Nigeria.

He explained that the loan was disbursed to 174,799 farmers across 318 branches in 22 states of the federation through its LAPO Agricultural and Rural Development Initiative, (LARDI).

According to Noruwa, the LAPO support is expected to enhance agricultural productivity, increase food security and promote economic growth in rural communities.

Noruwa advised the beneficiaries…