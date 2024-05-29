Lightout Highschool partners German Consulate for climate action, recycling campaign

LightOut HighSchool Initiative has announced its partnership with the German Consulate for an innovative climate action and recycling campaign across secondary schools in Lagos State.

This campaign will be uniquely delivered through engaging and educational concerts designed to inspire and sensitize Lagos youth on environmental sustainability.

To address plastic waste and climate change, the LightOut Highschool Initiative will engage in an advocacy project to empower Lagos youth to participate in recycling and climate action initiatives. The campaign will include seminars and concerts aimed at educating secondary school students on the importance of recycling, upcycling and the…