ONSA reaffirms NCCSALW’s authority on control of small arms, light weapons

The Office of the National Security Adviser ONSA, on Tuesday, reaffirmed that the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), was the National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria, coordinating with all relevant stakeholders to implement the UN and ECOWAS Plans of Action on the control of small arms and light weapons

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Mallam Zakari U Mijinyawa, Head of Strategic Communications, Office of the National Security Adviser

According to the statement, consequently, the office directed the immediate dismantling of all illegal security outfits involved in extorting and…