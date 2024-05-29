Police parade 25 suspects for alleged kidnapping, banditry, others in Abuja 

The Nigeria Police High Command on Wednesday paraded 25 suspects arrested for various alleged criminal offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, and gun running to illegal possession of prohibited firearms.

Parading the suspects in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that the suspects were picked up in the various locations in the six geo-political zones in the county by personnel of the Force Intelligence Department FID IRT/STS in collaboration with sister security agencies in the country.

He said that the ongoing efforts to combat crimes in Nigeria as the nation marked the first year of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s…