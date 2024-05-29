Reverse repealed emirates bill, Bichi stakeholders tell Gov Yusuf

The Inuwar Masarautar Bichi Emirate Council, comprising stakeholders from one of the emirate councils abolished by the Kano State Government, has issued an urgent call to the state government and assembly to reverse the repealed Emirates Bill and allow the five emirates to continue operating.

This demand comes in response to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s announcement dissolving the five emirate councils created by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Mr. Bello Gambo, Secretary of the Inuwar Masarautar Bichi, expressed strong opposition to the dissolution, stating that it is unacceptable and will result in over 3000 citizens losing their jobs, leading to insecurity.

The group…