Tinubu: One year after – Tribune Online

THE Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, at the Ministerial Sectoral Update held in Abuja as part of activities marking the May 29, first anniversary of President Tinubu in office, announced that the anniversary celebration of President Bola Tinubu would be low-key. Also speaking at the event, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, said that the Federal Government apologised to Nigerians for the pain and economic hardship being experienced in the country. He noted, however, that the policies of the Tinubu-led government were on track. He said that in spite of the currency crisis and inflation, which had frustrated economic growth, things…