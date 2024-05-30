10 years after, Nigeria’s maritime industry inches towards economic salvation

The House of Representatives Committee on Shipping Services and Related Matters recently concluded a Public Hearing on the repeal of the Nigerian Shippers Council Act which pushed the Nigerian Shipping and Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill for third reading. In this report, TOLA ADENUBI looks at why the nations maritime industry is due for economic regulation. Excerpts

Ten years ago, precisely in February 2014, the Federal Government announced the appointment of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) as the Port Economic Regulator for the maritime industry, bringing to rest questions of who answers to arbitrary increment in charges and other forms of impunity at the nations…