153 bag first class as LASU holds 27th convocation

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, will be graduating 153 students with first class honours at its 27th convocation ceremony next week.

The number is out of the total 8,477 students who will be graduating with a first degree in various disciplines at the event.

The university will also graduate 55 diploma students with distinctions and a total of 2,164 students in postgraduate studies.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, made this disclosure at a hybrid pre-convocation media conference on Thursday.

She named the overall best student of the set at the undergraduate level as Mubaraq Olaniyi, who will be graduating with a 4.98 CGPA in Accounting and…