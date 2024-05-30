APGA national chairman commends INEC’s commitment to credible off season elections

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sly Ezeokenwa extended his commendations to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the proactive steps that have been adopted by the commission to ensure that the electoral processes in the impending Edo and Ondo State elections are credible.

The commendation was made known to Journalists in Awka, the Anambra State capital, by the APGA Chairman’s media aide, Dr.Tony Olisa Mbeki, on Thursday.

Ezeokenwa joined the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, INEC’s National Commissioners, directors, and other chairmen of political parties, to deliberate on the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo and…