Biafra Day: Business activities grounded, streets deserted in Imo

Owerri, the capital of Imo and its environs has been deserted by residents following the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the commemoration of Biafra Day.

This is coming against the official statement issued yesterday Wednesday by the Imo State Police Command urging residents of the state to disregard the IPOB sit-at-home order.

The Nigeria Police in their statement said that they have deployed joint security personnel drawn from the Police, Military, NSCDC, Immigration, Fire Service amongst others in the 27 council areas of Imo State to confront any form of insecurity.

The IPOB order recorded 90% as all the markets, schools, motor parks, filling…